Over 5,300 ARVI cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for week

At least 5,341 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) were registered in Kyrgyzstan from September 29 to October 5. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the incidence rate has decreased by 6.7 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 60 percent were children under 14 (3,200 cases).

A similar epidemiological situation is observed annually with the onset of autumn, lower temperatures, and the start of the school year, which contributes to increased crowding and, consequently, an increase in incidence.

Experts emphasized that the epidemiological season for ARVI and influenza has not yet begun.

According to long-term observations, the epidemic season begins in late November or early December.

Sentinel surveillance for ARVI and influenza is currently ongoing. Laboratory test results from patients with acute respiratory viral infections show that the same viruses that are registered in the republic every year are circulating: adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, metapneumovirus, parainfluenza, and rhinovirus.

According to WHO forecasts, the following influenza strains will circulate this season:

— A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1) pdm09-like virus;

— A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H3N2)-like virus;

— B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus.

To prevent influenza, the Ministry of Health held a tender for the purchase of 63,700 doses of Grippol+ vaccine.

Delivery is currently expected. The vaccine is free, and priority will be given to those at risk, namely:

  • healthcare workers;
  • individuals with chronic illnesses;
  • children who frequently get sick;
  • individuals over 65;
  • pregnant women.

Doctors advise following these guidelines:

  • If a child develops symptoms of a respiratory infection, do not send them to school or daycare until they recover and seek medical attention;
  • Wear a mask and practice social distancing;
  • Practice respiratory hygiene—cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing with tissues and dispose of them properly;
  • Avoid hypothermia and overheating;
  • Self-isolate promptly if you become ill;
  • Maintain a study and rest schedule, avoid overexertion, spend more time outdoors, get enough sleep, and eat a nutritious diet;
  • Do morning exercises and physical exercise.

If symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza appear, it is recommended to seek medical help and not self-medicate.
