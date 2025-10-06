Ex-kindergarten director, Education Department employees detained in Toktogul

The heads of Education Department have been detained in the city of Toktogul, Jalal-Abad region, in connection with systematic extortion. The press service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The suspects systematically extorted money for the admission of children to preschools, the employment of people, and promotions to management positions.

The former kindergarten director, T.E.S., and the head and specialist of the Education Department of Toktogul district, B.A.K. and S.D.K., were detained.