President opens new building of SCNS Main Department for Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the opening ceremony of the building of the Main Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Bishkek.

He noted that national security issues are currently among the country’s priorities. He emphasized that, regardless of the industry, efforts are primarily focused on developing its infrastructure and improving working conditions for employees.

«After all, if you don’t create the right conditions and motivate people, it’s impossible to expect high results from them,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He explained that over the past 4-5 years, the buildings of the SCNS’s territorial departments across the country have been renovated. Many of them have been rebuilt, and their facilities have been updated.

Furthermore, a new headquarters was built in the capital this year, and the SCNS Academy was founded, providing modern educational facilities for the training of future security services personnel.

The head of state briefly reviewed the history of this department. After the Kyrgyz Republic gained independence on October 22, 1992, a National Security Service division for Bishkek and Chui region was established. In 2002, in order to streamline the national security structure, this division was divided into two independent units: the Chui region department and the Bishkek city department.

During the next stage of streamlining, in 2005, the city department was transformed into the Bishkek department. Sadyr Japarov stated that, due to the capital’s growth, population increase, and the increasingly complex operational environment, it was reorganized in 2014 into the Main Department for Bishkek.

However, despite these organizational changes, for a long time the Main Department did not have its own administrative building. Employees were forced to huddle in the offices of other agencies.

The president added that until 2014, Bishkek security officers worked in a small building measuring just 40 square meters. Even after they received their own premises in 2014, the conditions there remained far from adequate. Only in 2024, at the initiative of the committee’s leadership, construction of a new building, which is opening today, began.

Now the main department is housed in a modern building with a total area of ​​5,000 square meters. It has all the necessary amenities: well-equipped offices, comfortable spaces for receiving citizens, a sports complex, a cafeteria, and other modern conveniences.

«In our time, when the boundaries of threats are becoming increasingly blurred, national security agencies must not only maintain traditional approaches but also master new methods and forms of work.

In addition to countering external enemies, today they face the tasks of protecting the country’s information space, countering the spread of foreign ideology, and preventing provocative actions that could harm national security and the stability of the state,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

He expressed confidence that the opening of this new, modern building will be an important step in improving the quality of work of the State Committee for National Security, particularly the Main Department for Bishkek, and will strengthen the ability to promptly and effectively counter internal and external threats.

The head of state then symbolically untied the ribbon. He then toured the new administrative building’s infrastructure. Sadyr Japarov inspected the staff offices, administrative offices, conference rooms, the gym, as well as the barracks and cafeteria.

Finally, he planted a tree on the territory of the department.