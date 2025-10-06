09:53
New terminal at Manas International Airport set to open in 2026

The new terminal building at Manas International Airport is scheduled for completion in 2026. Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Nurdan Oruntaev and Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC Manasbek Samidinov conducted an on-site inspection of the project.

They discussed key stages of the project’s implementation, construction progress, and measures to ensure quality and adherence to deadlines.

According to the plan, construction of the modern terminal is expected to be completed by summer 2026. Once operational, Manas Airport will become more comfortable and functional, meeting international standards for passenger service, the company’s press service said.

Due to ongoing construction and renovation works, entry to the terminal building is temporarily restricted — access is allowed only for passengers. For the convenience of those meeting and seeing off travelers, flight information displays have been installed in front of the main entrance.
