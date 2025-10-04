15:29
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia for additional fuel supplies at preferential rates

Kyrgyzstan has asked Russia for additional supplies of fuel and lubricants at preferential rates, TASS reported, citing the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

«The issue is currently under negotiation, and the Russian side has not yet given its consent,» the ministry said.

Under bilateral agreements, Russia annually supplies Kyrgyzstan with 1.2 million tons of duty-free fuel and lubricants.

Earlier, Deputy Energy Minister Nasipbek Kerimov stated that Kyrgyzstan had proposed to Russia to increase this year’s preferential fuel quotas.

«By the end of 2025, Kyrgyzstan intends to increase the quota for diesel fuel by 100,000 tons and add another 60,000 tons to the aviation kerosene quota,» he said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the two sides continue negotiations on duty-free fuel supplies for 2026.
