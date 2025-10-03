Kamchybek Tashiev: Punishment for election fraud will be severe

Kamchybek Tashiev, chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, commented on rumors that lists of future deputies have been allegedly approved before the elections, and that some candidates are receiving blessings from influential figures. The interview was published in Kyrgyz-language media.

«Don’t believe these rumors. Yes, such things used to happen. People went to leaders for blessings, but look where they are now? It was precisely this practice that led to revolutions and regime change,» Kamchybek Tashiev noted.

According to him, the current electoral system prioritizes transparency and digitalization in order to minimize human influence and prevent backroom deals.

«I know that even now there are those trying to use our names for cover, including some close acquaintances. But I warn you: any manipulations will be detected, and punishment will be severe. If we wanted to get ‘our own people’ elected, we would have simply kept the old system without making any changes,» the SCNS chief stated.

He added that the elections must be conducted as cleanly and fairly as possible, stressing that the government’s primary task is to protect the interests of voters.