Sadyr Japarov: Parliamentary seats no longer sold for $1 million

President Sadyr Japarov stated that the new election law creates the conditions for holding fair and transparent elections. He made this statement in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, seats in the Zhogorku Kenesh previously cost from $100,000 to $1 million, but these seats will no longer be sold. «From now on, every candidate will compete solely on their own authority and the trust of the people,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

He recalled that the republic is divided into 30 constituencies, and each will elect three deputies. One seat is reserved for gender balance.

Sadyr Japarov also commented on the requirements for candidates, including the mandatory contribution of 300,000 soms. He stated that this will not be an obstacle for respected teachers or doctors, as their relatives and community can support them if they so desire. The president noted that these funds will be used to organize the elections, which will reduce the burden on the budget.

«We have created all the conditions for transparent elections. Now it is up to the voters themselves to show civic engagement and prevent the practice of vote-buying,» he said.

The president stressed that voting will take place under digital conditions, with cameras installed at polling stations and additional voting points in airports and major shopping centers.

«In our new history, elections must be conducted as cleanly as possible. The main problem is the buying and selling of votes. If we eliminate this practice, other issues will be resolved,» Sadyr Japarov stated.