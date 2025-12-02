10:38
Andijan declared Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2026

Aktau — Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2025 project of the international organization TURKSOY has been completed. Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the organization announced.

According to him, more than 30 cultural events were held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, throughout 2025.

«This project, covering all areas of culture, was implemented at the highest level. From cinema, theater, animation festivals, folklore, and classical music to opera, choreography, dance, painting, monumental art, cultural and humanitarian forums, creative industries, and youth creativity — all of this became the main spiritual leitmotif of the year.

More than 40,000 artists performed on the Aktau stage. Ethnofashion and ethnodesign, synthesizing the new and the old, creative ideas and genuine national values, attracted the attention of the world-renowned magazine The Guardian and became the main topic of its publications. The project featured the king of music, Dimash Kudaibergen, the renowned film actor Burak, and other international stars. The overall cultural program attracted approximately 1 million spectators. This is undoubtedly a record,» Sultan Raev said.

He added that ancient Andijan has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2026.
