Turkic World Youth Forum to be held in Bishkek under auspices of TURKSOY

The 2nd Turkic World Youth Forum, under the auspices of TURKSOY, will be held at the Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University in Bishkek from October 23 to October 26. The organization’s Secretary General, Sultan Raev, said.

According to him, the event, held under the motto «The Future is You,» will bring together approximately 100 young intellectuals, leaders, and creative representatives of the Turkic world. This forum represents a unique platform uniting youth from dozens of countries.

In today’s unstable world, the forum participants will discuss issues of concern to the younger generation: the transformation of ideas, spiritual renewal, and the formation of values. Participants will consider key trends in a globalized world and the main trends of the transition period through the prism of youth perspectives.

Professor, Dr. Mahmut Faruk Akşit, CEO at TUSAŞ Engine Industries, will deliver a motivational speech at the forum. He will present a compelling, conceptual lecture on Turkey’s achievements and prospects in unmanned aircraft, the aviation industry, and space exploration.

Prominent Turkish scientist and public figure Ruhi Ersoy will also be the forum’s guest of honor, who will deliver an extended speech.

The forum’s main theme is the unity of Turkic youth, leadership, and the future.
