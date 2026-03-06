Dimash Kudaibergen becomes Cultural Ambassador of Turkic World

On March 5, at the Astana Opera, world-renowned singer Dimash Kudaibergen was awarded the highest title— Cultural Ambassador of the Turkic World. TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev announced.

According to Raev, Dimash is the second famous figure in the world to receive this title. The first recipient was Nobel Prize laureate and eminent Turkish scientist Aziz Sancar.

Also, renowned actress Samal Yeslyamova, winner of the Cannes International Film Festival’s highest award, the Palme d’Or (for her role as a Kyrgyz migrant girl in the film Ayka), was awarded the Golden Crane film award—for her significant contribution to the cinema of the Turkic world—as well as a gold medal from the international organization TURKSOY.

«These two prides of Kazakh national culture carry the banner of Kazakh and Turkic culture high throughout the world. We invited Dimash to Kyrgyzstan, and, God willing, we hope he will come performing the famous song of the great Atay ’Kuydum Chok,’» Sultan Raev added.