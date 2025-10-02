USA introducing new rules for renewing commercial driver's licenses

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan living in the United States are being informed that the American side is introducing new rules governing the issuance and renewal of commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs). The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to official information from the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), new federal requirements came into effect on September 26, according to which the following individuals are eligible to obtain and renew commercial driver’s licenses:

Green card holders (lawful permanent residents);

Aliens in the United States with H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 work visas.

«Please note that having an employment authorization document (EAD) and a Social Security number (SSN) does not grant the right to obtain or renew a CDL without the appropriate immigration status,» the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic whose activities involve driving vehicles that require a CDL check in advance for the availability of the necessary documents to avoid difficulties when renewing or obtaining this license.