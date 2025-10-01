Kyrgyzstan establishes new rules for legalized vehicles

New rules have been established in Kyrgyzstan for legalized vehicles and those registered with number plates with the region code 10. The corresponding decree was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The following restrictions are being introduced for this type of vehicles:

Alienation (sale or gift);

Export outside the Kyrgyz Republic;

Transfer of control rights to another person.

Transfer of control rights is permitted only in strictly determined cases:

To family members (spouse, one child) by inheritance after the owner’s death, with supporting documents;

To family members or an appointed guardian/trustee if the owner is declared incompetent or partially incompetent by a court decision.

The implementation of the Cabinet decree has been entrusted to the State Agency for Vehicle and Driver Registration, the Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security.

The campaign to legalize vehicles with foreign state number plates ended on September 30.