10:33
Only passengers allowed inside Manas International Airport starting October 1

Starting October 1, access to the terminal building of Manas International Airport will be restricted to departing and arriving passengers only. Entry for accompanying individuals will no longer be permitted. The airport’s press service reported.

Additionally, as of today, only one entrance/exit—through the domestic flight hall—is operational. The second entrance is closed due to ongoing renovation works.

«Beginning October 10, the terminal parking area will also be closed. For the convenience of passengers, only the parking lots located opposite the terminal building, on the right side of the highway, will remain available. These changes are due to the closure of another section of the terminal for renovations. We kindly ask passengers to take these measures into account when planning their trips and to allow extra time for all airport procedures. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the temporary inconvenience,» the statement reads.
