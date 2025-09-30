15:41
Crime group member arrested for possession of pistol and ammunition

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic received information that a citizen, previously a member of a criminal group nicknamed Doo Chyngyz, was carrying a firearm of an unknown brand.

The Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic opened a criminal case under Article 267 (illegal trafficking of weapons and ammunition) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of operational investigative activities, officers from the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic detained citizen T.B., 36, in Bishkek. He is listed as a member of an organized crime group.

During a personal search, a Makarov pistol with defaced serial numbers and seven rounds of ammunition were found and confiscated from the suspect.

Currently, the detainee is being held in pretrial detention. The investigation is ongoing.
