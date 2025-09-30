Sadyr Japarov sets early parliamentary elections for November 30

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree scheduling early elections of deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the decree, the elections will take place on Sunday, November 30, 2025. The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums has been instructed to organize the process in accordance with the law and to implement remote voting.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with allocating the necessary financial resources, ensuring legality, protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms, maintaining public order, and updating the Unified State Population Register to form voter lists. The government must ensure the improvement of the online voter identification system and ensure the cybersecurity of electronic systems used in the electoral process.

The Prosecutor General’s Office will oversee compliance with the Constitution and legislation during the preparation and conduct of the elections. Local state administrations and government bodies have been directed to assist election commissions with organizational and technical matters.

The decree comes into force upon its official publication.