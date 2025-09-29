20:54
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin held talks in an expanded format at the Government House of Belarus. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

The Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan is in Minsk on an official visit. He thanked his hosts for their hospitality, emphasizing that traditional friendship and shared historical memory form the foundation of relations between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

Currently, the countries are bound by more than 50 bilateral treaties, the key one being the 2006 Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus totaled approximately $133 million in 2024 and $68 million in January — June 2025, of which $22 million is exports from Kyrgyzstan and $46 million — imports.

«We confirmed the goal of increasing mutual trade turnover to $500 million over the next five years. The Roadmap for Developing Trade and Economic Cooperation until 2030 is essential for this,» he noted.

The parties paid special attention to industrial cooperation. Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in establishing agricultural machinery assembly plants, exchanging experience in livestock farming and veterinary medicine, and developing tourism.

Cultural projects were also discussed: an action plan for cultural and humanitarian cooperation for 2025–2027 is being prepared for signing.

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin emphasized the significance of the first visit by a Kyrgyz head of government to Minsk in 24 years. He noted that the two countries’ long-term partnership is based on friendship, respect, trade and economic cooperation, and expressed readiness to increase trade turnover to half a billion dollars.

During the talks, the parties discussed the development of joint investment projects, collaboration in industry, agriculture, transport, and innovative technologies.

Following the meeting, it was stated that the agreements reached would create a solid foundation for further dialogue and strengthening of the strategic partnership.
