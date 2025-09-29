Fraudster posing as SCNS officer detained in Jalal-Abad region

Citizen A.A. was detained in Bek-Abad village, Suzak district after posing as an officer of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan and fraudulently obtaining money from local residents. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the press center, the perpetrator convinced residents that the funds were supposedly needed to provide «financial assistance» to the SCNS. To make his claim convincing, he cited his alleged connections to high-ranking officials, and if they refused to pay, the man pressured the victims by displaying a fake SCNS ID.

During the suspect’s arrest, a Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs ID and other items imitating affiliation with law enforcement agencies were found in his car.

The SCNS asks citizens who may have suffered as a result of A.A.’s actions to call the SCNS hotline for Jalal-Abad region at 0995012210 (WhatsApp).

The state committee emphasized that state security agencies do not collect money from citizens and urged against trusting scammers hiding behind the name of security services.