16:15
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.04
English

Fraudster posing as SCNS officer detained in Jalal-Abad region

Citizen A.A. was detained in Bek-Abad village, Suzak district after posing as an officer of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan and fraudulently obtaining money from local residents. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the press center, the perpetrator convinced residents that the funds were supposedly needed to provide «financial assistance» to the SCNS. To make his claim convincing, he cited his alleged connections to high-ranking officials, and if they refused to pay, the man pressured the victims by displaying a fake SCNS ID.

During the suspect’s arrest, a Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs ID and other items imitating affiliation with law enforcement agencies were found in his car.

The SCNS asks citizens who may have suffered as a result of A.A.’s actions to call the SCNS hotline for Jalal-Abad region at 0995012210 (WhatsApp).

The state committee emphasized that state security agencies do not collect money from citizens and urged against trusting scammers hiding behind the name of security services.
link: https://24.kg/english/345301/
views: 129
Print
Related
SCNS detains Sunhouse Plus developers for defrauding residents
Fraudsters use Kyrgyz President’s photo in ads for “low-interest loans”
Man posing as police major arrested in Bishkek on fraud charges
Deputies in Kyrgyzstan toughen penalties for fraud
SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint
SCNS detains former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme
Bishkek resident pays fortune teller $100,000 for "magical services"
Kazakh oligarch detained in Bishkek for embezzling $2.5 million
Popular
Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025
Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30 Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30
Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program 925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
29 September, Monday
16:10
Open Doors Month: All state museums in Kyrgyzstan to offer free entry Open Doors Month: All state museums in Kyrgyzstan to of...
15:52
Billion-som tax evasion schemes uncovered in imports to Kyrgyzstan
15:41
CSTO to include laser and other new types of weapons in its documents
15:32
Fraudsters posing as electioneerers reported during election period
15:23
Fraudster posing as SCNS officer detained in Jalal-Abad region