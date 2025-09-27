12:28
Kyrgyzstanis can renew their driver’s licenses online

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan can now renew their national driver’s licenses online. The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution allowing the replacement of national driver’s licenses through the State E-Services Portal (via Tunduk mobile app) or other digital tools.

To access the service, applicants must undergo identification through the Unified Identification System.

The service is provided upon presentation of an electronic document confirming completion of a medical examination (drug testing, mental health assessment, vision screening), the issue date of which must not exceed 12 months.

To renew and receive a document through the online national driver’s license replacement service, the applicant must:

  • Undergo photo identification;
  • Submit an application by selecting either «Driver’s License Renewal» or «Replacement of Lost License»;
  • Specify a delivery address if postal delivery is needed;
  • Complete the photo identification procedure, which involves taking a photograph of the applicant using the device’s camera;
  • Pay the service fee electronically via QR code.

New driver’s licenses are issued within 1-2 business days from the date of application. Applicants can track the status of their application via their personal account in Tunduk app.
link: https://24.kg/english/345139/
views: 52
