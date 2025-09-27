10:53
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.04
English

Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues guidance on U.S. student visas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Kyrgyzstan commented on reports of difficulties in obtaining U.S. student visas.

According to the ministry, in recent months the United States has stepped up verification of applicants’ documents, financial guarantees, and academic background. These measures, the MFA emphasized, are general in nature, apply to all foreign nationals, and are part of the broader U.S. government strategy on migration management and security.

For Kyrgyzstanis planning to study in the United States, the MFA recommends:

  • Preparing a full set of documents in advance, including proof of admission, financial guarantees, academic transcripts, and letters of recommendation (if required);
  • Providing only accurate and truthful information in visa applications;
  • Being mindful of possible checks of public activity on social media;
  • Booking a consular interview well ahead of time;
  • Relying solely on official sources of information, such as the website of the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and the U.S. Department of State.

The ministry assured that it will continue to monitor the situation and, if necessary, provide additional information and assistance to citizens planning to pursue studies abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/345131/
views: 158
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan and U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor hold talks
Trump administration approves first arms shipment to Ukraine under PURL program
Niagara Falls to shine in Kyrgyzstan flag colors for Independence Day
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan not subject to U.S. B1/B2 visa bond program
U.S. Department of State reviewing all 55 million visa holders
Sadyr Japarov comments on sanctions imposed by the UK on banks
Social institutions in Kyrgyzstan receive humanitarian aid from U.S. government
75 tons of dried fruits exported to USA from Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan increases rice exports to USA
25 citizens of Kyrgyzstan deported from U.S. — Foreign Ministry
Popular
New sports complex to be built in Kochkor district New sports complex to be built in Kochkor district
SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reaches 11 percent for eight months Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reaches 11 percent for eight months
Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek
27 September, Saturday
10:24
Russian universities to help train specialists for Kyrgyz agricultural sector Russian universities to help train specialists for Kyrg...
10:15
Budget and 12-year education: Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet holds regular meeting
10:02
Russian Federation Council extends rules for oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan
09:42
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues guidance on U.S. student visas
09:28
Network of webcam studios uncovered in Bishkek: Organizers detained
26 September, Friday
17:23
Traces of Glacier: Animated film about snow leopard screened in Bishkek
17:11
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan agree to accelerate Kambar-Ata 1 project
16:52
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with South Sudan and the Bahamas
16:38
SCNS detains Sunhouse Plus developers for defrauding residents