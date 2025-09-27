Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues guidance on U.S. student visas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Kyrgyzstan commented on reports of difficulties in obtaining U.S. student visas.

According to the ministry, in recent months the United States has stepped up verification of applicants’ documents, financial guarantees, and academic background. These measures, the MFA emphasized, are general in nature, apply to all foreign nationals, and are part of the broader U.S. government strategy on migration management and security.

For Kyrgyzstanis planning to study in the United States, the MFA recommends:

Preparing a full set of documents in advance, including proof of admission, financial guarantees, academic transcripts, and letters of recommendation (if required);

Providing only accurate and truthful information in visa applications;

Being mindful of possible checks of public activity on social media;

Booking a consular interview well ahead of time;

Relying solely on official sources of information, such as the website of the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and the U.S. Department of State.

The ministry assured that it will continue to monitor the situation and, if necessary, provide additional information and assistance to citizens planning to pursue studies abroad.