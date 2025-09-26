17:35
Traces of Glacier: Animated film about snow leopard screened in Bishkek

In honor of State Language Day, the premiere of the animated film Ilbirs. Traces of the Glacier took place in Bishkek. The public organization NABU Kyrgyzstan announced this on social media.

The animated film was produced by Central Asia Film studio. The project was directed by Aibek Daiyrbekov. The idea came from Tolkunbek Asykulov, Director of NABU Kyrgyzstan, who also supported and financed the project.

Work on the film reportedly started at the beginning of the year and was completed in nine months.

Tolkunbek Asykulov noted that the main goal of the animated film is to draw public attention to the conservation of a rare species—the snow leopard. Furthermore, the film addresses the dwindling habitat of leopards and poaching, which helps evoke compassion not only for the animals but also for the people working to protect them. He emphasized that such projects are particularly relevant today and serve as an important tool for environmental education of the younger generation.

Director Aibek Daiyrbekov highlighted the technical features of the animation, noting that the film is intended not only for children but also for family viewing.

Premiere participants unanimously supported the film’s message, stressing that its screening in Kyrgyz will positively influence children’s awareness and reflect pressing environmental issues.

The animated film is now being prepared for release to the wider public.
