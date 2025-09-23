Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan approve agreement on cooperation in field of cadastre

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a cooperation agreement with the government of Tajikistan in the fields of geodesy, cartography, land management, cadastral surveys, real estate registration, and remote sensing. The document was signed on July 8, 2025 in Dushanbe.

According to the resolution, the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography has been appointed the responsible body for implementing the agreement. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Tajik side of the Kyrgyz Republic’s completion of all necessary domestic procedures for the document to enter into force.