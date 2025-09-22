13:16
First-ever Women’s Amateur Football League launched in Kyrgyzstan

First-ever Women’s Amateur Football League starts in Kyrgyzstan. The Women’s Football Association announced.

The league, titled «Sakbol. Football for All», is organized with the support of sponsors.

«This project is especially meaningful for us, as it marks a new stage in the development of women’s football in Kyrgyzstan. It is not only a competition but also an important step toward strengthening equality and making football accessible for everyone,» the statement says.

The inaugural tournament began on September 20. Matches will be held every Saturday at the football fields of Yntymak-2 City Park. Ten teams representing companies, organizations, and communities are taking part. Following the draw, the teams were divided into two groups to play in a round-robin format. The final stage will determine the winners and final placements.
