CEC: Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote remotely in elections

Significant amendments have been introduced to the constitutional law «On Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh» dated June 9, 2025, No. 113. The press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

One of the key innovations is the introduction of online identification for remote voting.

To implement this mechanism, the CEC is carrying out organizational work, preparing software and technical support, and currently testing the system.

Under the new changes, every citizen will be able to vote at any polling station outside their home district using the online identification system.

Remote voting allows citizens to cast their ballots at the nearest polling station if they are unable to vote at the one corresponding to their permanent registration address.

However, within their own electoral district, voters may only cast their ballot at the polling station tied to their registered address; voting at another station within the same district is not permitted.

The reform also aims to make participation in elections easier for Kyrgyzstanis living or staying abroad by enabling them to vote remotely.

This gives voters the opportunity to support a candidate from their hometown or village, no matter where they are located.

At the same time, the CEC noted that some citizens, when obtaining passports at diplomatic missions and consulates abroad, listed their foreign residence addresses as their registration place.

If no Kyrgyz address is indicated in the online identification system, or if a foreign address is listed, the ballot is not generated or remains blank during testing.

Therefore, the CEC recommends that citizens who provided foreign addresses when obtaining their passports update their registration to an address within Kyrgyzstan to ensure they can participate in remote voting.