13:16
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

CEC: Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote remotely in elections

Significant amendments have been introduced to the constitutional law «On Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh» dated June 9, 2025, No. 113. The press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

One of the key innovations is the introduction of online identification for remote voting.

To implement this mechanism, the CEC is carrying out organizational work, preparing software and technical support, and currently testing the system.

Under the new changes, every citizen will be able to vote at any polling station outside their home district using the online identification system.

Remote voting allows citizens to cast their ballots at the nearest polling station if they are unable to vote at the one corresponding to their permanent registration address.

However, within their own electoral district, voters may only cast their ballot at the polling station tied to their registered address; voting at another station within the same district is not permitted.

The reform also aims to make participation in elections easier for Kyrgyzstanis living or staying abroad by enabling them to vote remotely.

This gives voters the opportunity to support a candidate from their hometown or village, no matter where they are located.

At the same time, the CEC noted that some citizens, when obtaining passports at diplomatic missions and consulates abroad, listed their foreign residence addresses as their registration place.

If no Kyrgyz address is indicated in the online identification system, or if a foreign address is listed, the ballot is not generated or remains blank during testing.

Therefore, the CEC recommends that citizens who provided foreign addresses when obtaining their passports update their registration to an address within Kyrgyzstan to ensure they can participate in remote voting.
link: https://24.kg/english/344374/
views: 157
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
Parliament early terminates powers of CEC member Gulsharkan Kultaeva
Gulsharkan Kultaeva hands resignation from post of CEC member
CEC discusses ensuring uninterrupted operation of equipment during elections
CEC updates rules for formation of campaign funds in Kyrgyzstan
Electronic "Voter’s Cabinet" being launched in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Kyrgyzstan’s CEC aims to increase youth engagement in political processes
CEC registers Tabyldy Muratbekov as deputy of Parliament instead of Aizhigitov
Law on elections of President and deputies of Parliament amended in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-CEC Chairperson Nurzhan Shaildabekova appointed Ambassador to Austria
Popular
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
22 September, Monday
13:00
Volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reaches $317.7 million in July Volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reaches $317.7 mill...
12:53
Mandatory labeling of packaged water to begin in 2026: Cabinet decision
12:40
First-ever Women’s Amateur Football League launched in Kyrgyzstan
12:23
President Sadyr Japarov to travel to USA to attend UN General Assembly session
12:18
CEC: Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote remotely in elections