Kyrgyzstan interested in Belarusian construction technologies

Kyrgyzstan is actively developing social infrastructure using Belarusian technologies. Belta news agency reports.

At the BUDEXPO international architectural and construction exhibition, Talantbek Imanakun uulu, Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic, shared details about current projects and international cooperation. He noted the importance of cooperation for exchanging experience, adding that Kyrgyzstan is hosting a similar forum where they would be happy to welcome colleagues from Belarus.

The representative of the Ministry of Construction emphasized that the construction industry in Kyrgyzstan has grown significantly in recent years, increasing its contribution to the country’s GDP. Currently, 609 social infrastructure facilities are under construction. He described construction as a driving force for economic development.

The Kyrgyz side is particularly interested in technologies from Belarusian construction and materials manufacturers.

Talantbek Imanakun uulu explained that stadiums and airports are being built in Kyrgyzstan, and for this purpose, country representatives visited Belarusian production facilities, such as ceramic tile factories, to examine materials and discuss cooperation opportunities. A memorandum is planned that will allow Kyrgyz organizations to work directly with Belarusian manufacturers, accelerating the implementation of joint projects.
