Deputy head of Sokuluk district detained in corruption case

A large-scale corruption scheme involving large landowners and officials has been uncovered in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to investigators, since 2012, more than 200 hectares of agricultural land have been illegally transformed for private housing construction and sold to individuals. In some cases, the same plot was sold to many people, leaving them penniless and without land.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Corruption.» Five large landowners were previously detained.

On September 16, Deputy Head of Sokuluk district, S.R., was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility as part of the investigation on suspicion of involvement in the scheme.

The possible involvement of other officials and individuals is currently being investigated.