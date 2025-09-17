18:39
Vice President of Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Vice President of Turkey Cevdet Yilmaz arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The guest was welcomed at the Manas International Airport by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

As part of the visit, Cevdet Yilmaz is scheduled to meet with President Sadyr Japarov and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

In addition, Cevdet Yilmaz will take part in the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum.

On September 18, a meeting of the Heads of Government of the Organization of Turkic States will also be held in Bishkek.
