17:30
USD 87.45
EUR 102.64
RUB 1.04
English

Prize funds of football tournaments in Kyrgyzstan increased to $230,000

The Executive Committee of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) decided to significantly increase the prize funds of the country’s key club competitions. The press service of KFU reported.

According to its data, $230,000 will be allocated for these purposes in 2025.

The distribution of prize funds is as follows:

  • Championship of Kyrgyzstan among Premier League clubs — the total fund will be $150,000. The champion of the country will receive $70,000, the silver medalist — $50,000, the bronze winner — $30,000;
  • Cup of Kyrgyzstan — $50,000 (to the winner of the tournament);
  • Super Cup of Kyrgyzstan — $30,000 (to the winner of the match).

The union emphasized that this initiative is aimed at increasing the prestige of national tournaments, increasing competition and providing additional motivation for football clubs.
link: https://24.kg/english/343748/
views: 130
Print
Related
Children play football with Kamchybek Tashiev on newly renovated field in Tokmak
Kyrgyzstan's U23 football team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup finals
President Japarov attends Kyrgyzstan vs Sri Lanka U23 match
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan
FIFA coach training discussed at Kyrgyz Football Union
Asian Cup Qualifiers (U23): Kyrgyzstan defeats Palestine
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Oman
New Executive Director appointed at Kyrgyz Professional Football League
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan to host AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: Match schedule
Popular
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
Earthquake occurs near Bishkek Earthquake occurs near Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
16 September, Tuesday
17:05
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18 Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18
16:54
Prize funds of football tournaments in Kyrgyzstan increased to $230,000
16:43
Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated
15:26
Land worth 12.7 million soms returned to state ownership in Issyk-Kul region
15:18
Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan