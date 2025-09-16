Prize funds of football tournaments in Kyrgyzstan increased to $230,000

The Executive Committee of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) decided to significantly increase the prize funds of the country’s key club competitions. The press service of KFU reported.

According to its data, $230,000 will be allocated for these purposes in 2025.

The distribution of prize funds is as follows:

Championship of Kyrgyzstan among Premier League clubs — the total fund will be $150,000. The champion of the country will receive $70,000, the silver medalist — $50,000, the bronze winner — $30,000;

Cup of Kyrgyzstan — $50,000 (to the winner of the tournament);

Super Cup of Kyrgyzstan — $30,000 (to the winner of the match).

The union emphasized that this initiative is aimed at increasing the prestige of national tournaments, increasing competition and providing additional motivation for football clubs.