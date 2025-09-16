14:21
USD 87.45
EUR 102.64
RUB 1.04
English

Container house catches fire in Bishkek

A fire broke out in Kara-Zhygach residential area in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek. According to preliminary reports, the fire started in a house constructed from shipping containers.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the alarm was received at 8.40 a.m. One firefighting crew from Oktyabrsky district’s Fire Department No. 7 was dispatched to the scene, and the second crew arrived at 8.49 a.m.

In total, two firefighting units have been engaged in extinguishing the fire. Preliminary information indicates that around 300 square meters have been affected.
link: https://24.kg/english/343688/
views: 276
Print
Related
Fire breaks out in multi-story residential building in Bishkek
Major fire breaks out on Alkan market in Bishkek
Berry warehouse burns down in Bishkek
107 fires registered in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek for a month
Area affected by fire in Orok reaches about 100 hectares
Large fire breaks out in Leninskoye village
Large fire in Jalal-Abad extinguished
Central park in Jalal-Abad city on fire
Fire in Gulcha village: Money certificates handed over to victims
Large fire at market in Jalal-Abad: Four fire crews involved
Popular
Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry Kyrgyz Agroholding to supply individual rations for Defense Ministry
Earthquake occurs near Bishkek Earthquake occurs near Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
16 September, Tuesday
14:14
Heroes commemorated at Ata-Beyit complex: Three years since border tragedy Heroes commemorated at Ata-Beyit complex: Three years s...
14:02
Dedicated bus lanes back on agenda in Bishkek
13:44
Over 99 percent of children in Kyrgyzstan have birth certificates
12:55
36 more processing plants to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by the end of year
12:46
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain approve agreement on air traffic