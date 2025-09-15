Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has outlined factors that could affect the country’s economic growth and budget revenues in the medium term. Its report on the main directions of fiscal policy says.

Major threats include a slowdown in the global economy due to geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts, volatility in financial and commodity markets, and fluctuations in prices for energy and food products.

Additional risks may arise from reduced investment inflows and remittances amid tighter migration policies, disruptions in global financial markets leading to higher borrowing costs, and a decline in external demand from partner countries.

Natural and climatic factors are also considered significant, particularly for the agro-industrial sector and energy production.

The ministry also highlighted potential risks to budget revenues, including underperformance in socio-economic forecasts, reduced gold production — including at Kumtor mine — falling global gold prices, and a decrease in imports from EAEU countries and third countries.