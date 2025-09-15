16:24
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 1 trillion soms in first eight months of 2025

Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 1.042 trillion soms in January—August 2025, according to preliminary estimates from the National Statistical Committee. This marks an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The services sector accounted for 50.8 percent of GDP, goods production industries for 33.4 percent, and net taxes on products for 15.8 percent.

Key drivers of industrial growth included pharmaceutical manufacturing (up 2.2 times year-on-year), as well as food, beverage and tobacco production (up 44.4 percent).

Consumer prices and tariffs rose by 5.4 percent in January—August compared to December 2024, while annual inflation for the eight-month period stood at 9.5 percent.
