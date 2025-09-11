11:25
World Bank to continue supporting projects in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting with World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Najy Benhassine.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its expansion.

Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted the steady growth of Kyrgyzstan’s economy, noting that it has averaged 9 percent over the past three years and reached 11.5 percent from January to July 2025.

He emphasized the government’s plan to increase GDP to $30 billion by 2030.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also outlined the key areas of the National Development Program until 2030, including industrialization, the creation of a regional hub, development of agriculture and tourism, green energy, and the construction of Kambarata HPP-1.

«The World Bank holds a leading position in financing our projects, and this support makes it possible to achieve our strategic goals,» he stated.

For his part, Najy Benhassine reaffirmed the World Bank’s readiness to continue supporting projects in Kyrgyzstan, noting the high level of cooperation and interest of international investors in the country’s economic growth.
link: https://24.kg/english/343066/
views: 166
