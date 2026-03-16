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Speaker of Parliament discusses ecology, public procurement with World Bank

The Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Marlen Mamataliev, met with Hugh Riddell, World Bank Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Marlen Mamataliev noted that Kyrgyzstan actively collaborates with the World Bank and is successfully implementing a number of joint projects.

«Therefore, we are interested in further developing our partnership, including in areas such as ecology, climate change management, and improving mountain ecosystems. The Zhogorku Kenesh is also interested in exchanging views and receiving consultations on specific legislative acts,» the Speaker said.

As an example, he highlighted the issue of improving public procurement legislation.

In turn, Hugh Riddell, World Bank Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan, shared a number of comments on this law and expressed his willingness to submit proposals for its improvement.

The parties also exchanged views on recent legislative changes and emphasized the importance of further developing the legal framework for public procurement.
link: https://24.kg/english/366217/
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