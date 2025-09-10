Digital platform to simplify veterinary drug quality assessment to be launched

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan announced the start of testing of a new automated information system (AIS) «Registration, Accounting, and Processing of Applications for the Registration and Quality Assessment of Veterinary Medicines.»

The system is being developed in cooperation with the state institution Kyzmat under the Presidential Administration.

The digital platform is designed to simplify and automate the process of submitting applications for the registration and quality assessment of veterinary drugs.

With the new AIS, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs working in the veterinary sector will be able to file applications electronically, greatly improving convenience and efficiency in interactions with the Center for Veterinary Medicines and Feed Additives. The system aims to reduce bureaucratic procedures, increase transparency, and ensure timely access to essential information for all stakeholders.

During the pilot stage, the AIS will undergo testing, after which it will be rolled out nationwide. According to the ministry, this will help ensure better and more accessible veterinary control services and will become an important step in the digitalization of the sector and improving the efficiency of government institutions.