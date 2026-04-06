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Sanitary safety measures intensified at Bishkek livestock market

The Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has carried out large-scale disinfection measures at Altyn Taka livestock market in Bishkek.

As part of the measures, the entire market area was disinfected, including slaughter zones and areas designated for meat sales. Animal holding pens, metal enclosures, tethering posts, and other facilities were treated in accordance with sanitary standards. Nearby areas surrounding the market were also covered, with enhanced sanitary safety measures put in place.

Special disinfection barriers used to control livestock movement were also treated. Authorities noted that all livestock entering and leaving the market undergo mandatory disinfection. These measures are aimed at preventing infectious diseases and maintaining a stable epizootic situation.

The Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision Service stated it will continue to conduct regular monitoring and disinfection activities across the country to ensure the safety of livestock products and strict compliance with veterinary and sanitary requirements.
link: https://24.kg/english/369078/
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