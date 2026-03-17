The epizootic situation in Kyrgyzstan remains stable. Dairkul Satkynov, chief specialist at the Department for Control of Anti-Epizootic Measures under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the veterinary service promptly receives operational information from district and city veterinary departments.

«As of today, the epizootic situation in the republic is stable — no infectious animal diseases have been registered,» he noted.

Veterinary medicines and vaccines have been delivered to all regions of the country. In 2026, at least 135 million soms were allocated from the national budget for these purposes, enabling the purchase of vaccines, medicines, and anthelmintics.

Currently, vaccination against brucellosis is being carried out among lambs and heifers aged three to six months. Around 350,000 animals are expected to be vaccinated.

It is worth noting that earlier, residents expressed concerns over rumors of a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. Minister of Agriculture Erlis Akunbekov has taken the matter under personal control.