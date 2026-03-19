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Kyrgyzstan lacks over 1,000 veterinarians

Kyrgyzstan is short of over 1,000 veterinarians. Abai Kazakov, head of the Department for Epizootic Control of the Veterinary Service, Livestock, Pasture, and Forage Development of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, approximately 2,300 veterinarians are needed in the livestock sector, but only 1,200 are currently employed.

During the administrative-territorial reform, the number of rural administrations was reduced from 400 to 235. At least 192 of them have specialists, while the rest do not. Therefore, some activities, including vaccination of domestic animals, are now carried out by private veterinarians.
link: https://24.kg/english/366642/
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