Kyrgyzstan tightens veterinary control over imports of animals and products

Kyrgyzstan has strengthened veterinary and sanitary control measures to prevent the import and spread of infectious animal diseases. The Veterinary Service’s Epizootic Control Department reported.

Specialists are monitoring the epizootic situation in other countries where outbreaks have been recorded. Based on this data, temporary restrictions on the import of animals and animal products may be introduced when necessary.

Additional preventive measures are also being implemented to prevent the import of contaminated products and to ensure veterinary and biological safety.

Officials emphasized that the tightened controls are aimed at protecting public health, ensuring food security, and maintaining a stable epizootic situation in the country.

The measures are being implemented in line with international standards, including those of the World Organization for Animal Health, as well as the national Law «On Veterinary Medicine.»

The Veterinary Service has urged citizens and businesses to strictly comply with veterinary regulations.