Kyrgyzstan's U23 football team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup finals

Bishkek hosted the qualifying matches of the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup. The matches are available for watching via the link.

Kyrgyzstan defeated Sri Lanka 6:0.

Goals were scored by Marlen Murzakhmatov (2), Kimi Merk, Khristiyan Brauzman, Erbol Abduzhaparov, and Said Datsiev.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz team defeated Palestine and played a draw with Uzbekistan.

With seven points, Kyrgyzstan topped Group E and secured a place in the final stage of the AFC U23 Asian Cup, which will take place in January next year in Saudi Arabia.