Road accident on Ottuk–Balykchy road: Car hits herd of horses

A road accident occurred on September 7 at around 10 p.m. on Ottuk—Balykchy road involving a car and a herd of horses. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle collided with the animals at a high speed.

As a result of the collision, six or seven horses were killed, one of which ended up inside the car.

There were four people in the vehicle — all survived. Preliminary reports indicate no serious injuries. Witnesses noted that the car was heavily damaged in the crash.

Traffic police officers arrived at the scene to document the incident and determine the circumstances. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution on this stretch of road, especially in the evening and at night.
