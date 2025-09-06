CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan played its third match at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 tournament, which is taking place from August 29 to September 8 in Tashkent. The national team reported on its official Instagram account.

The match with Uzbekistan ended with a score 4:0 not in favor of the Kyrgyz team.

Valery Kichin was sent off at the end of the first half.

Earlier, the national football team of Kyrgyzstan tied with Turkmenistan and lost to Oman. The Kyrgyz football players took the last place in the group and ended its bid for medals.

The CAFA Nations Cup 2025 is the second stage of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) men’s international championship. Eight teams are participating:

Group A: Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Oman;

Group B: Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and India (which replaced Malaysia).

The group winners will play in the final, while the runners-up will compete for bronze.