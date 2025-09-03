CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Oman

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan played the second match at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 tournament, which is held from August 29 to September 8 in Tashkent. The official account of the national team on Instagram reported.

The match with Oman ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the opponent.

Tamirlan Kozubaev scored a goal in the 24th minute.

The Kyrgyzstanis conceded both goals after the 90th minute of the match.

On August 31, the Kyrgyz national football team tied with Turkmenistan.

The match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will take place on September 5.

The CAFA Cup 2025 is the second stage of the CAFA Nations Cup, the international Central Asian men’s football championship. Eight teams take part in the tournament, divided into two groups:

A: Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Oman;

B: Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan and India (replaced Malaysia).

The teams that take first place in the group will play in the final, and the second ones will compete for bronze.