Opening of Parliament session held

The fifth session of the seventh convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) opened.

In accordance with Article 83 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and Article 32 of the parliament’s rules of procedure, parliamentary sessions are held in the form of meetings, beginning on the first working day of September and continue until the last working day of June of the following year.

Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that deputies had spent two months working with voters in the regions and called on his colleagues to continue serving for the benefit of the people.