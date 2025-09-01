11:24
New school year: Bishkek mayor instructs bus drivers

Early this morning, Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructed drivers of the Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise before going out on the road. The press service of the municipality reported.

The mayor set specific tasks for drivers to comply with traffic rules, stop rules, treat passengers politely and use municipal property with care.

The heads of the transport block were tasked with strengthening requirements and control, including conducting raids.

In case of serious violations by drivers, they were instructed to take appropriate measures and add them to the enterprise’s blacklist.

It is noted that 1,200 buses are running in the city.

The new school year began today. 1.5 million students are going to school across the country.
