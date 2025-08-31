Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

As part of a working visit to the People’s Republic of China, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with its Head Xi Jinping in Tianjin. The presidential press service reported.

The leaders of the two countries exchanged views on key issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, including the prospects for cooperation within the SCO, the development of logistics infrastructure, improving the efficiency of border checkpoints, as well as deepening financial, cultural, humanitarian, trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Xi Jinping welcomed Sadyr Japarov, noting that since the beginning of the year, the parties have held two meetings at which they determined plans for the development of bilateral relations and reached a broad mutual understanding on cooperation issues.

The leader of China congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the Kyrgyz people on Independence Day, wishing the republic prosperity and well-being. He expressed readiness to deepen the coordination of development strategies and move together along the path of modernization.

Sadyr Japarov invited the Chairman of the PRC to make a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026, expressing confidence that new achievements in bilateral cooperation would serve as a symbolic highlight of the visit.

In turn, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed gratitude to Xi Jinping for his continued attention to the country since the first days of independence and constant assistance in economic development.

The parties expressed their commitment to further developing strategic cooperation based on mutual trust and respect, for the benefit of the peoples of the two states.

Following the meeting, a number of documents were signed.