15:20
USD 87.39
EUR 102.05
RUB 1.09
English

Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

As part of a working visit to the People’s Republic of China, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with its Head Xi Jinping in Tianjin. The presidential press service reported.

The leaders of the two countries exchanged views on key issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, including the prospects for cooperation within the SCO, the development of logistics infrastructure, improving the efficiency of border checkpoints, as well as deepening financial, cultural, humanitarian, trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Xi Jinping welcomed Sadyr Japarov, noting that since the beginning of the year, the parties have held two meetings at which they determined plans for the development of bilateral relations and reached a broad mutual understanding on cooperation issues.

The leader of China congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the Kyrgyz people on Independence Day, wishing the republic prosperity and well-being. He expressed readiness to deepen the coordination of development strategies and move together along the path of modernization.

In turn, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed gratitude to Xi Jinping for his continued attention to the country since the first days of independence and constant assistance in economic development.

Sadyr Japarov invited the Chairman of the PRC to make a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026, expressing confidence that new achievements in bilateral cooperation would serve as a symbolic highlight of the visit.

The parties expressed their commitment to further developing strategic cooperation based on mutual trust and respect, for the benefit of the peoples of the two states.

Following the meeting, a number of documents were signed.
link: https://24.kg/english/341660/
views: 142
Print
Related
SCO Summit: President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in China
President of Kyrgyzstan to leave for China after Independence Day celebrations
SCO as a model of building new type of international relations
More than 500 Kyrgyz civil servants to be sent to China for training
President Sadyr Japarov launches construction of Barskoon–Bedel road
China ready to invest in pharmaceutical plant in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation: Issyk-Kul and Qinghai become sister lakes
Total volume of remittances from Kyrgyzstan to China increases by 45.2 percent
Mutual trade between China and Central Asian countries increases 2.8 times
Visa-free entry to Kyrgyzstan may be introduced for tourist groups from China
Popular
Germany to help Kyrgyzstan develop transit and logistics Germany to help Kyrgyzstan develop transit and logistics
Two Iranian climbers missing on Pobeda Peak presumed dead Two Iranian climbers missing on Pobeda Peak presumed dead
Bishkek students to study online until September 15 Bishkek students to study online until September 15
Sadyr Japarov: Kumtor will operate in national interest for another 40–50 years Sadyr Japarov: Kumtor will operate in national interest for another 40–50 years
31 August, Sunday
14:26
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jin...
12:05
Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship
11:52
Jalal-Abad celebrates 34th anniversary of independence. Photo report
10:43
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day
10:28
Roscosmos cosmonauts congratulate Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day