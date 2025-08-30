15:51
Truck hits 19-year-old pedestrian in Bishkek, victim in intensive care

A Howo truck hit a 19-year-old guy in Bishkek, who was hospitalized. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred at around 9 a.m. today. A 34-year-old driver, identified as A.E., was driving the truck westbound along Tokombaev Street when he hit the 19-year-old pedestrian, K.A., who was crossing the road at an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing.

As a result, the young man sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the intensive care unit. The incident has been registered, and a preliminary investigation has been launched.

The vehicle has been impounded, and all necessary examinations have been ordered. A decision will be made based on the results, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of Kyrgyzstan.
