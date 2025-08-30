Autumn session of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to begin on September 3

A meeting that will open the autumn session of Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic is scheduled to take place on September 3, 2025.

The draft agenda, published on the parliament’s website, includes three issues. Deputies will consider and approve the calendar plan of the Parliament’s work for September, and also discuss the issue of approving the candidacy of Kanat Sagynbaev for the post of Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration.

His candidacy was submitted for consideration to the relevant committees: on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial and legal issues and regulations, as well as on social policy.

In addition, the agenda includes the item «Miscellaneous».