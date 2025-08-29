17:49
Sadyr Japarov promises to increase teachers' salaries this year

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said that teachers’ salaries would be increased again in 2025. He announced this during the opening of the Valentina Tereshkova boarding school in the city of Osh.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the state values ​​and appreciates the work of teachers. Along with new schools and updated textbooks, teachers’ salaries will be increased.

The President noted that improving conditions for education workers remains a priority of state policy aimed at developing the school education system throughout the country.
