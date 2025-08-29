Fund to save parks to be created in Bishkek

A special fund will be created in Bishkek to develop parks and public gardens. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the procedure for its work so that the city’s green areas are not only preserved, but also improved.

The fund will monitor that money for landscaping and park maintenance is spent correctly. A special department in the Presidential Administration will monitor the implementation of the resolution. The document will come into force in 10 days.

The capital’s City Hall has been instructed to monitor that the funds are used for their intended purpose, and that residents can comfortably relax in landscaped areas.