Bishkekzelenstroy plans to develop eight mini parks on 20 hectares

Bishkekzelenstroy in 2025 plans to develop eight mini parks on 20 hectares. An agronomist of the municipal enterprise Zhanybek Zhumaliev reported on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, «now the city will be truly green».

Zhanybek Zhumaliev specified that it is planned to renew three mini parks in Leninsky district of the capital, one of which is located in Orok village (now part of Bishkek).

Two more new mini parks will be in Oktyabrsky and Pervomaysky districts, and one — in Sverdlovsky district.

Bishkekzelenstroy will renovate sidewalks, irrigation system, lighting, install litter bins, benches and partially replace green spaces.
