New Deputy Minister appointed at Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan

A new Deputy Minister, Mederbek Tumanov, has been introduced at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

Mederbek Tumanov was born on October 30, 1989. He graduated from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic (2012, financier) and the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn (2017, lawyer). He completed training and advanced training courses in Austria, as well as under the programs of the ADB and the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Previously, he held the position of an Adviser to the Minister of Economy and Commerce.
link: https://24.kg/english/341448/
views: 131
